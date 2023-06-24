Polly Ann Thompson

February 8, 1945 - June 16, 2023

Polly Ann Thompson, 78, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, in the Sarah Todd Memorial Nursing Home. She was born February 8, 1945, in Carlisle to the late Russell H. and Helen Rebecca (Piper) Mell.

Polly was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She loved camping and traveling all around the United States and enjoyed going to Maine in the fall time. She was an avid quilter, great cook, and most importantly, she loved her family and the time spent with them.

Surviving is her husband of 56 and a half years, George Thompson of Carlisle; children, Joseph (Kristin) Thompson of Boiling Springs, Megan (Tom) Evansky of Pittsburgh, and Patrick Thompson of Aspers; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray and Ron Mell.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.