Pierrette B. LeClair, 93, a resident of Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle PA, passed away on Friday October 29, 2021. She was the wife of the late Rene M. LeClair, her husband of nearly 62 years, who passed away on May 31, 2012.

She was born November 26, 1927, in New Bedford, MA, daughter of the late John L. and Georgianna (Castonguay) Bougie.

Pierrette was a graduate of the New Bedford High School and New Bedford Textile Institute. She and Rene resided and raised their family in Vienna, WV until 1972 when they relocated to Newark, DE. Pierrette enjoyed traveling with Rene throughout the United States, Europe, Australia, and the Caribbean. She also enjoyed spending time at Rehoboth Beach, DE and especially loved her children and their families along with her beloved Boston Terriers.

She is survived by her children, Roberta "Bobbi" Whitfield and her husband Thomas of Carlisle, David LeClair and his wife Noriko of Reinach, Switzerland, and Judith LeClair and her husband Jonathan Feldman of Haworth, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren Thomas D. Whitfield and his fiancée Vickie Kamal of Shakopee, MN, Kristen M. Killinger and her husband Brent of Carlisle, Sean LeClair of Munich, Germany and Gabriel Feldman of Haworth, NJ; great-grandson Declan Killinger of Carlisle; and sister Theresa D. Soules of Bountiful, UT. Pierrette was preceded in death by her brothers Roger and Norman Bougie and sister Jacqueline Mitnick.

A joint Mass of Christian burial for Pierrette and her husband Rene will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015. There will be a visitation at the church on Friday from 10:00AM until service time. Interment will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to Cumberland Crossings Nursing Scholarship Fund and mailed to Cumberland Crossings, 1 Longsdorf Way, Carlisle, PA 17015.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.