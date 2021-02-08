Phyllis R. Albright, age 98, wife of the late John M. Albright, passed away February 6, 2021 at the Church of God Home. Born November 28, 1922 in Catharine Township, daughter of the late Charles F. and Bertha C. (Detwiler) Wileman.

Phyllis was a member of Toland Mission Church in Gardners.

Phyllis is survived by her two sons Lee Albright (wife Delores) of Newville and John Albright of Carlisle; grandsons Shawn Albright of Newville and Brian Albright (wife Nicole) of El Paso, TC; step-grandchildren Jim Reiber (wife Linda) of Carlisle and Diane Gordon and (husband Barry) of Carlisle. Also survived by 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 1PM - 2PM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013. Funeral service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Toland Mission Church, 4509 Carlisle Rd., Gardners, PA 17324.

