Phyllis Madeline Williams Erickson, age 78, of Brandenburg, KY, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Phyllis was born October 11, 1942 in Payneville, KY to the late Charles McKinley and Ethel Barley Williams. Her husband, David LeRoy Erickson; brother, Curtis Williams; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Williams; and brother-in-law, Patrick Shaughnessy also preceded her in death.

Phyllis was born and raised in Payneville, KY and was a member of the Payneville Baptist Church. She was a very patriotic woman who respected the United States flag and was an active member of the VWF Women's Auxiliary while living in Pennsylvania. Phyllis was extremely crafty and loved painting, drawing, cake decorating, gardening, and flowers. Phyllis never met a stranger and loved socializing, whether it be taking walks by the river, playing rummy, or having visitors.