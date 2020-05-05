× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Phyllis L. Good, 69, of Newville passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 in her home.

She was born February 12, 1951 in Carlisle the daughter of Charles L. and Helen E. Spertzel Bream.

Mrs. Good was preceded in death by her husband Harry D. Good.

She retired from Bimbo Bakery in Carlisle, she had also worked at the Newville Shoe Factory, and G.S. Electric in Carlisle. She was a former Cub Scout Den Leader.

Mrs. Good is survived by two children Charles W. Good and his wife Kristen, and Anna M Keifer and her husband Paul, three step-children Cindy Daley, David Good, and Karen Sampson and her husband Scott. Ten grandchildren, and five great grandchildren; and three sisters Linda McMechan, Margaret McKee, and Nora Bream. She was preceded in death by one sister Barbara Bream.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To send on-line condolences please visit www.eggerfuneralhome.com

