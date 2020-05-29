Phyllis (Krouch) Hershey

Phyllis K. Hershey, 94, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on May 26, 2020, at the Sarah A. Todd Nursing Home, Carlisle. She was born July 29, 1925, in Mount Carmel, PA to Joe and Alma (Rupp) Krouch; and married her husband Harry R. Hershey in 1946, who predeceased her in 1982. During their happy marriage, they lovingly raised two children and gathered many friends.
A devoted daughter, loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Phyllis is survived by her son Craig Hershey of Marysville, PA; her daughter Gail McMahon and husband Tim of Camp Hill, PA; her granddaughter Jessica Holmgren and husband William, and great-grandchildren: Gavin, Ty, Anna, Luke and Marisa of Longwood, FL; her granddaughter Rebecca Frey and husband Jon, and great-grandchildren: Jay and Mackenzie of Ashland, OR; her brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Theresa Krouch, of Mechanicsburg, PA; and many nieces and nephews whom Phyllis loved having over every Christmas for ice cream and pretzels.
Phyllis loved gardening, picnics at Pinchot, the family's old cabin in the mountains, traveling, reading, painting, and playing any kind of cards. As one of the oldest members of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Mechanicsburg; for 70 years, Phyllis volunteered for everything from potpie suppers to Pollyanna. Two other big passions she enjoyed with her best friend, Marian, were the Penn-Cumberland Garden Club and the Dried Flower Pressers. Her poppies were a thing of beauty. Standing only 4'6" tall, most people could fit in Phyllis's shoes by age 10, but few would ever be able to fill them. She will be missed.
The family sends heartfelt thanks to all those at Sarah Todd, who so lovingly have cared for Phyllis "a bushel and a peck" in these past few years. Contributions in celebration of Phyllis's life can be made to St. Paul's UCC of Mechanicsburg, or the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
Phyllis' cremation, immediate services and interment in Rolling Green Cemetery in Camp Hill will be private. Services with public gathering will be announced once scheduled. Read Phyllis's full obituary, view her photograph, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.
