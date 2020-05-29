Phyllis (Krouch) Hershey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Phyllis K. Hershey, 94, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on May 26, 2020, at the Sarah A. Todd Nursing Home, Carlisle. She was born July 29, 1925, in Mount Carmel, PA to Joe and Alma (Rupp) Krouch; and married her husband Harry R. Hershey in 1946, who predeceased her in 1982. During their happy marriage, they lovingly raised two children and gathered many friends.

A devoted daughter, loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Phyllis is survived by her son Craig Hershey of Marysville, PA; her daughter Gail McMahon and husband Tim of Camp Hill, PA; her granddaughter Jessica Holmgren and husband William, and great-grandchildren: Gavin, Ty, Anna, Luke and Marisa of Longwood, FL; her granddaughter Rebecca Frey and husband Jon, and great-grandchildren: Jay and Mackenzie of Ashland, OR; her brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Theresa Krouch, of Mechanicsburg, PA; and many nieces and nephews whom Phyllis loved having over every Christmas for ice cream and pretzels.