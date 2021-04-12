Phyllis (Jean) Berkheimer, 91, of Mechanicsburg, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at home with her family.

She was born on November 13, 1929, in Mechanicsburg, PA the daughter of Howard S. and Helen P. (Koser) Bittinger.

Phyllis attended Mechanicsburg High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Berkheimer.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Robin Burns and husband Bob, Michael and his wife Loretta, Holly Perry; seven grandsons and twelve great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Isabelle Kimmel; her sister, Helen Hurse and a grandson, Matthew Perry.

She was a long-time member of the Bowmansdale Church of God and a member of the Farm Women's Group #17.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grane Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Ste. 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or Bowmansdale Church of God, 101 E. Lisburn Rd., Bowmansdale, PA 17055.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com