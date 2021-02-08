Phyllis I. Wolfe

Phyllis I. (Mountz) Wolfe, age 86, of Carlisle, passed away February 6, 2021 at MS Hershey Medical Center. Born July 1, 1934 in Carlisle, daughter of the late Luther A., Sr. and Amy Bertha (Myers) Mountz. She was widowed by her husband, Paul O. Wolfe, who passed away January 6, 2021.

Phyllis worked in the print department at CH Masland and Sons Carpet, attended TMH (Brethren in Christ Church), had a passion for taking care of her lawn and housework. She was also a volunteer at Carlisle Hospital Welcome Center.

Phyllis is survived by her brother, Luther A. (Anna Mae) Mountz Jr., Carlisle, nephew and nieces.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, viewing and funeral will be privately held at the convenience of the family. Phyllis will be laid to rest at Westminster Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations be made to The Meeting House 1155 Walnut Bottom Road Carlisle, PA 17015.

