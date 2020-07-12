× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis E. Bard, 79, of Newville passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 in her home.

She was born November 15, 1940 in Newville the daughter of Ralph C. an Charlotte Dunbar Lehman.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Elwood Bard who died May 7, 2016.

Phyllis was a member of the Newville Church of the Brethren.

She is survived by one daughter Christine A. Stouffer and her husband Steve, one son Jeffrey L. Bard, two grandchildren Michael Stouffer, and Rory Stouffer; five great grandchildren Averi Ward, Karsen Stouffer, Owen Stouffer, Finley Stouffer, and Quinn Stouffer; one sister Connie Young and her husband Harry, and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM in the Newville Church of the Brethren, 16 Carlisle Rd. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM in the church with Pastor John Hess officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.

