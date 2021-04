Phyllis C. Burton, 56, of Carlisle, PA passed away March 27, 2021. She was born September 5, 1964 in Coatesville, PA to the late Philip and Melvenia (Spencer) Burton Sr.

Services will be held April 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Burton residence. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and condolences to the family.