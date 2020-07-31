You have permission to edit this article.
Phoebe Gillaugh Giagnacova passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020, she was 84. Phoebe was born in Carlisle, the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Bertie (Nailor) Gillaugh. She was preceded in death by her husband Angelo "Tex" Giagnacova, her sisters Frances Jumper Foltz and Ann Heberlig and grandson Jacob Bryceland. Phoebe is survived by her daughters Susan Giagnacova, Barbara Maine (Dan) and Karen Bryceland (Jim); seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and sisters Isabelle Lehman and Berta Chronister. A graveside service will be held privately on August 8 in Bristol, Pa.

