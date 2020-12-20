 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillip W. Peters

Phillip W. Peters

{{featured_button_text}}

Philip W. Peters, 41, of Gardners, died Wednesday December 15, 2020 in his home.

Born January 3, 1979 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Earl H. and Janet Wolf Peters.

He graduated from Boiling Springs High School. Phil worked at his family orchard, Peters Orchard, Gardners.

Surviving are a brother, E. David Peters and his wife Katie, Gardners and a sister, Barb Darr, and her husband Dwayne, Carlisle and five nieces.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle PA.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News