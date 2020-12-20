Phillip W. Peters

Philip W. Peters, 41, of Gardners, died Wednesday December 15, 2020 in his home.

Born January 3, 1979 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Earl H. and Janet Wolf Peters.

He graduated from Boiling Springs High School. Phil worked at his family orchard, Peters Orchard, Gardners.

Surviving are a brother, E. David Peters and his wife Katie, Gardners and a sister, Barb Darr, and her husband Dwayne, Carlisle and five nieces.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle PA.

