Phillip Metro Dorosh

December 06, 1938- December 05, 2022

Phillip Metro Dorosh, 83, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Monday, December 5, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital.

In addition to his wife of thirty-three years, Ruby, he is survived by two sons, Phillip L. Dorosh and wife Brandy of Boise, ID and Mark E. Dorosh and wife Elaine of Shepherdstown, WV; a daughter, Lisa L. Gayman and husband Alan of Shippensburg; seven grandchildren, Isabel, Levi, and Audrey Dorosh, all of Boise, ID, Will Myers of Shepherdstown, WV, Kirsten Grimm of Martinsburg, WV, and Paul and Benjamin Gayman, both of Shippensburg; brother, Nick Dorosh; two sisters, Susan Brown and Alice Hair; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be two funeral services for Phillip. The first will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. The Rev. John A. Ile will officiate. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Sunday afternoon.

The second service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Chambersburg. Father David Jacobs will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery, Shippensburg. There will be no viewing prior to the service on Monday morning at the church.

