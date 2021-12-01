Philip Samuel Beachey, 79, of Brookdale Grandon Farms and formerly of New Bloomfield passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Claremont Nursing Home, Carlisle.

Born on July 9, 1942 in Goshen, IN, he was the son of the late Samuel Clayton Beachey and Gladys Lenore (Long) Beachey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Ewer) Beachey (1998); a younger brother, David Long Beachey (1952); a younger sister, Margaret Joyce Beachey (2000); and his twin brother, Donald Leon Beachey (2014).

He is survived by 2 sons, David J. Keller and Mario A. Billow (Windy); an elder brother, John Ira Beachey (Alice) and their children, Kimberly, John Richard, and Allison Diane; and a granddaughter, Maribella Dawn Billow.

Phil was a graduate of Bellevue High School class of 1960 and graduated from Bowling Green University. He also graduated from Faith Theological Seminary and became an ordained minister serving as pastor and founder of Trinity Community Fellowship in Elliottsburg, PA.

He retired from Lear Corporation, formerly C.H. Masland Industries in Carlisle and served on the West Perry School District School Board as President.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 10AM-11AM at Grace Evangelical Christian Church 12 Dromgold Dr. Shermans Dale PA 17090.

Services will begin at 11AM with Pastor Scott Leone on Saturday at the church.

Burial will be in Restland Cemetery, Loysville PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.