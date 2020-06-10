× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Philip Leroy Burton Sr., 79, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born on April 27, 1941 in Coatesville, PA to the late Sybil (Burton) Pennington and was the widower of Melvenia (Spencer) Burton.

He is survived by his children, Phyllis Burton of Mt. Holly Springs, Eric Burton (Monique) of Harrisburg and Antonia McCray of Grand Blanc, MI; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ivanell Garner of Coatesville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Philip was preceded in death by his sons, Philip L. Burton Jr., Keith G. Burton Sr. and Lionel Burton and one brother, Donald R. Burton Sr.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation https://www.kidney.org/donation. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

