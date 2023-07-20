Philip D Bartoli September 10, 2001- July 14, 2023Philip David Bartoli, 21, of Mechanicsburg died Friday, July 14th, 2023 at his home. Philip attended Good Shepherd Catholic School through 8th grade and graduated in 2020 from Cumberland Valley High School. He was a Houseman at Courtyard by Marriott in Mechanicsburg. He was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, Camp Hill. Philip enjoyed reading, drawing, music, and spending time with his pets. He especially loved spending time with his immediate and extended family, both at home and on vacation. Philip was a loyal and loving brother, son, and friend to those close to him. He was born September 10, 2001 in York. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Philip and Katherine Whelan.He is survived by his parents, David C., and Elizabeth A. Bartoli of Mechanicsburg; siblings, Sophia C. Bartoli, David J. Bartoli, and Katherine E. Bartoli, all of Mechanicsburg; paternal grandparents, James C., and Jill S. Bartoli of Carlisle; aunts and uncles, Amy Neely (Brian) of Enola, Daniel Bartoli (Toki) of Philadelphia, Stephen Bartoli (Jamie) of Carlisle, Cat Bartoli of Philadelphia, and Patrick Bartoli (Heather) of Lancaster; cousins Emma, Caroline, and Abigail Neely of Enola, Anthony, Angelo, Andrew, and Alexsia Bartoli of Carlisle.Visitation will be from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am Friday, July 21st at Church of the Good Shepherd, Camp Hill. Committal services will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Service Dogs @ https://donate.onecause.com/givessd/donate