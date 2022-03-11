Philip B. Harner

The Rev. Dr. Philip B. ("Phil") Harner, 89, died March 8, 2022 at Green Ridge Village in Newville, Pennsylvania. He was born in Lancaster, PA to the Rev. Dr. Nevin C. and Flora B. Harner. His parents, brother, Nevin Louis Harner, and infant son, John Nevin Harner, preceded him in death. Phil married Willa Jean Spencer; they have two daughters, Heather Harter (Robert) and Ariana Harner (Pete Dupree), and two granddaughters, Kate and Laine Harter.

Phil graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA in 1950. He earned an A.B. Degree (Classics) from Princeton University, and B.D., M.A. and Ph.D. (Old Testament) degrees from Yale University. He was ordained in 1963 as a minister in the United Church of Christ. From 1962 to 1997, he taught in the religion department of Heidelberg College (now Heidelberg University) in Tiffin, Ohio. During sabbatical semesters in 1970 and 1977 he and his family lived in Aarhus, Denmark, where he engaged in biblical studies at the University of Aarhus. As a contribution to biblical studies, he authored six books and eight articles in academic journals. When he finished his teaching career he authored a history of Heidelberg College from 1950 to 2000.