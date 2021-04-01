Peter M. Nesbella, 88, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 24, 1932 in Lilly, PA to the late Michael and Mary (Andrasko) Nesbella.
Peter was a 1950 graduate of the Lilly Washington High School. He honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict in the US Air Force. Peter used the GI Bill to further his education and enjoyed a rewarding 28-year career as a teacher in the Shippensburg area. During his teaching years, Peter served as the rifle coach for the Shippensburg High School. Peter loved working at Mammoth Cave National Park during his summer breaks. He was an active member of PSEA where he was instrumental in contract negotiations and formerly served as a Chapter President. Peter was a member of the Plainfield Lions Club, the Carlisle Fish and Game Club, and the American Legion Post #241. He was a longtime, active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for 32 years. The most important part of Peter's life was his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois M. Nesbella of Carlisle; five daughters, Ann (husband Clem) Boncal of Newville, Susan Nesbella of Star, ID, Teresa (husband Joaquin) Coffey of San Diego, CA, Amy Wetzel of New Cumberland, and Dr. Jennifer (husband Kenneth) Ceonzo of Melville, NY; eleven grandchildren, Amelia and Sarah Boncal, Brianna Mixell, Tabitha Holland, Megan Long, Sabrina Coffey, Austin and Jackson Wetzel, and Peter, Natalie, and Elizabeth Ceonzo; two great-grandchildren, Kathlyn and Corbin Holland; and many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by eleven siblings.
A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of the family at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Peter to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000 Boys Town, NE 68010.
