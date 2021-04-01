Peter M. Nesbella

Peter was a 1950 graduate of the Lilly Washington High School. He honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict in the US Air Force. Peter used the GI Bill to further his education and enjoyed a rewarding 28-year career as a teacher in the Shippensburg area. During his teaching years, Peter served as the rifle coach for the Shippensburg High School. Peter loved working at Mammoth Cave National Park during his summer breaks. He was an active member of PSEA where he was instrumental in contract negotiations and formerly served as a Chapter President. Peter was a member of the Plainfield Lions Club, the Carlisle Fish and Game Club, and the American Legion Post #241. He was a longtime, active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for 32 years. The most important part of Peter's life was his family.