Peter Hayden Bennett

When Pete retired in 1995, he and Sally moved to Carlisle, PA, to be near their oldest daughter and only grandchild. Pete served the Carlisle community for nearly 20 years as a volunteer in the Carlisle Regional Medical Center emergency department, where he proudly donned scrubs and reported for "work" each week, relishing any task asked of him. He was especially noted for his ability to calm worried families, fix broken equipment, produce helpful training videos, and manage the hospital's annual "Photos with Santa" program.

Pete also made many friends at his weekly Carlisle YMCA water exercise class, where he typically spent more time socializing, flirting, and entertaining the class than exercising. Ultimately, however, many became familiar with Pete thanks to the hundreds of social media posts that featured him with his beloved canine best friend, Waldo, who picked Pete out at Molly's Place pet rescue in 2014. The two were peas in a pod from that point on, with Waldo easing Pete's final days by always staying nearby.