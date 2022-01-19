 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peggy Ann Keller

  • 0

Peggy Ann "The Princess" Keller, 55 years old, of Loysville, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the UPMC Carlisle Medical Center. She was born July 4, 1966 to the late Martha Keller in Loysville, PA. She was a homemaker.

Peggy is survived by her two uncles Amos Keller of Loysville and Harry Keller of Landisburg. Several cousins and caregiver David J Keller of Loysville.

Graveside service will be held Monday, January 24 at 11 AM at the Eshcol Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the Landisburg Ambulance League.

Arrangements by the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your New Year's resolutions beyond 'Quitter's Day'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News