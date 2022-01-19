Peggy Ann Keller

Peggy Ann "The Princess" Keller, 55 years old, of Loysville, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the UPMC Carlisle Medical Center. She was born July 4, 1966 to the late Martha Keller in Loysville, PA. She was a homemaker.

Peggy is survived by her two uncles Amos Keller of Loysville and Harry Keller of Landisburg. Several cousins and caregiver David J Keller of Loysville.

Graveside service will be held Monday, January 24 at 11 AM at the Eshcol Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the Landisburg Ambulance League.

Arrangements by the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport.