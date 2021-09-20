Peggy A. Zeladonis, age 95, of Carlisle, PA passed away on September 18, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born in Fillmore, IL on May 24, 1926, to the late Pearl Brown and Lawrence Williams. Following high school and secretarial school in St. Louis, MO she relocated to Washington, DC where she began a 25-year career with the Department of the Army. It was there she met and married her husband, Vincent. She retired from Operations Group of Carlisle Barracks.

Peggy loved to travel, following Vincent on his Army assignments and later vacationing in their motor home. She was amazed that a small-town girl from the Midwest was able to see so much of the world. She also enjoyed painting with acrylics and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Vincent. She is survived by her children Susan Benner and Thomas Zeladonis; grandchildren Christopher Zeladonis, Amanda (William) Garth, Michael (Cora) and Matthew Benner and great-grandchildren Nathan and Claire Benner. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Mary Zeladonis; step-grandchildren Julie White and Brian (Allison) Benner and several step-great-grandchildren.