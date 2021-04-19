Peggy A. Woodward, 88, passed away peacefully at Elmcroft Senior Living on Sunday, April 19, 2021. She was born in 1932 to Daniel and Evelyn Eckenrode. Peggy graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1950 and went on to work for 38 years at Dauphin Deposit Bank in Carlisle. She married Jack Woodward and raised two children: Daniel Woodward (Nancy) of Boiling Springs and Kimberly Woodward of Carlisle. She enjoyed making people laugh and spending time with her grandchildren: Blake Woodward (Brittany), Eric Woodward (Lisa), Kevin Woodward (Tara), and Andrew Woodward, as well as her many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and husband Jack, as well as her brother Dick Eckenrode and sister Doris Bitner (Donald). Per her request there will be no viewing or service. A casual graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23 at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.