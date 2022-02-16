Peggy A. Miller

Peggy A. (Lindsay) Miller, 86, of Newville passed away peacefully Sunday February 13, 2022 at home with her loving daughter Lois A. Kreitzer and granddaughter Cheyenne Kreitzer by her side.

She was born January 4, 1936 to the late Harry and Mae (Ile) Lindsay. She was the widow of Robert D. Miller who passed away January 5, 2003.

She had a very loving heart and a beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed. Peggy was a loving caring person. She was housewife most of her life, but had worked at the Newville Dress factory for a short time. But what she loved most was taking care of her grand kids and other children she babysat.

Surviving are her daughters Lois (Miller) Kreitzer of Newville, and Donna (Miller) Rhoads of Carlisle; six grandchildren David, Robert, Amanda, and Cheyenne Kreitzer, and Eric and Ashley Wileman; 9 great-grandchildren Vance and Hadley Kreitzer Chance and Zander Gleim, Haisley Deihl,Andrew Desautels, Hudson and Connelly Wileman, and Tymier Owens Wileman.

Peggy was preceded in death by her daughter Wanda (Miller) Shriner who passed away 2018, brothers Herbert, Raymond and Harry (Bud) Lindsay and sisters Betty Wilders and Hazel Seibert.

A visitation will be held Sunday February 27, 2022 from 3 to 5 PM in the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville.