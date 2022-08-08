Pearl Trego

Pearl M. Trego

July 08, 1935- August 06, 2022

Pearl M. Trego, 84, of Newville and formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born July 8, 1935, in Carlisle to the late Howard and Edna (Stouffer) Eshenour. Pearl was the widow of Harold E. Trego, to whom she had been married for 65 years when he passed in 2021.

Pearl was a 1956 graduate of Carlisle High School. She was employed by Book of the Month Club for more than 30 years before her retirement. Pearl was a long-time member of Plainfield Church of God.

She is survived by four loving daughters, Elaine (husband Woodrow) Stitt of Boiling Springs, Karen Clouser of Carlisle, Patricia Butler of Mechanicsburg, and Bonnie (husband Greg) Atkins of Oneonta, AL; three sisters, Freda Jones of Carlisle, Caroline Wise of Virginia, and Andrea (husband Lester) Keck of Carlisle; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Pearl was preceded in death by her infant son, Harold E. Trego Jr. and two brothers, Harry S. and H., Carroll Eshenour.

Graveside services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Westminster Cemetery.

