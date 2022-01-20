Pearl E. Brougher, 80, of Carlisle, PA, wife of the late John H. Brougher, passed away at the Thornwald Home on Monday, January 17, 2022. She was born December 4, 1941, in New Kingstown, PA to the late Samuel S. and Mary M. (Kreitzer) Potteiger.

Pearl retired after working 46 years for Vectron Electronics, formally Erie Frequency Control. She formerly attended St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in New Kingstown and enjoyed puzzles, sewing, and watching the game show network.

She is survived by children Euzane A. Lehman and her husband Barry of Newville, Sarah A. Heffner and her husband Franklin of Newville, Chris S. May and her husband Randy of Dillsburg, Amos L. Brougher and his wife Connie of Carlisle, Elaine M. Barnett and her husband Charles of Carlisle and Wendy J. Ramsey and her husband Kevin of Mt. Holly Springs. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

In addition to her late parents and husband, Pearl was preceded in death by her sister Janet A. Brougher and brother Aaron L. Potteiger.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00AM until service time. Interment will take place at Westminster Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway #110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.