Pauline M. Sipe, 96, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 30, 1925, in Mechanicsburg to the late Claire George and Ruth Edna (McCartney) Westhafer. Pauline was the widow of Richard Eugene Sipe to whom she had been married for 73 years before he passed on December 7, 2017.

She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church. Pauline took great pride in the way she kept her home. She not only kept the inside of her home clean and orderly but loved to mow and care for her lawn and flowers. Pauline loved her family and enjoyed all the time she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two loving sons, Barry (wife Cheryl) Sipe of Carlisle and Richard Eugene (wife Michele) Sipe II of Gardners; one sister-in-law, Vesta Bear of Carlisle; four grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Pauline was preceded in death by three brothers, Vance, Elwood, and Claire Westhafer and one sister, Pearl Walters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. William Pipp officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Pauline to Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, 2135 Ritner Highway Carlisle, PA 17015.

