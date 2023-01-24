Pauline L. Lupfer, 91, of Shermans Dale and beloved wife of Charles E. Lupfer, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her home with family by her side. A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Shermans Dale United Methodist Church, 50 Windy Hill Rd., Shermans Dale, PA 17090 with Pastor Scott Ryan officiating. Burial will be in Young's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Shermans Dale. A time of fellowship will follow the burial at the Shermans Dale Ambulance Association. For a complete obituary please visit www.EwingBrothers.com.