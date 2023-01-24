Pauline L. Lupfer
April 20, 1931- January 22, 2023
Pauline L. Lupfer, 91, of Shermans Dale and beloved wife of Charles E. Lupfer, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her home with family by her side. A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Shermans Dale United Methodist Church, 50 Windy Hill Rd., Shermans Dale, PA 17090 with Pastor Scott Ryan officiating. Burial will be in Young's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Shermans Dale. A time of fellowship will follow the burial at the Shermans Dale Ambulance Association.