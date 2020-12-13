Pauline I. Wardecker

Pauline I. (Holloway) Wardecker, 87 of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, December 11th, 2020, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born July 23, 1933, in Carlisle to the late Charles and Margaret (Rice) Holloway. She was retired from Cumberland County Courthouse. Pauline was a member of Faith Chapel Church Carlisle.

Pauline was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She especially loved to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed her title of “grammy” and wore it well. She was kind, loving, and generous to all who knew her. She loved to go out to eat and could often be found at the fireman’s festivals. She also loved to vacation in Wildwood, New Jersey, with her family. Preceding her in death was her husband Millard L. Wardecker, son Randy L. Wardecker, and granddaughter Mandi Erin Wardecker. Also preceding her in death were her sisters Kathryn Schlusser, Angeline Kitner, Mary Hench, and brother James Holloway.