 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pauline Harbaugh-Nickel

  • 0
Pauline Harbaugh-Nickel

Pauline Harbaugh-Nickel

April 2, 1933 – April 30, 2022

Pauline Harbaugh "Polly" was the daughter of the late Walter F. Nickel Sr. and Martha Nickel. She passed away in Melbourne, Florida where her children Bruce Harbaugh and Paula Tillman reside. She will be laid to rest with her Husband, Elmer Harbaugh May 28, 2022. They were married for 60 years. She has 6 grandchildren and 4 greatgrandchildren who were the joy of her life. The last 27 years she struggled with Parkinsons Disease but never complained and never wanted to give up. She was truly an inspiration to her family and avid believer in Jesus Christ. She will be sorely missed.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News