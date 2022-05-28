Pauline Harbaugh-Nickel

Pauline Harbaugh "Polly" was the daughter of the late Walter F. Nickel Sr. and Martha Nickel. She passed away in Melbourne, Florida where her children Bruce Harbaugh and Paula Tillman reside. She will be laid to rest with her Husband, Elmer Harbaugh May 28, 2022. They were married for 60 years. She has 6 grandchildren and 4 greatgrandchildren who were the joy of her life. The last 27 years she struggled with Parkinsons Disease but never complained and never wanted to give up. She was truly an inspiration to her family and avid believer in Jesus Christ. She will be sorely missed.