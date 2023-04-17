Pauline Elizabeth Anderson

March 14, 1927- April 08, 2023

Pauline Elizabeth (Shenk) Anderson, 96, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, entered into eternal life on April 8, 2023, at UPMC Carlisle, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Anderson, Sr., whom she married on February 26, 1949, at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Kingstown, Pennsylvania.

The youngest of nine children, Pauline was born on March 14, 1927, to the late Samuel Hess Shenk and Mary Ann (Brownawell) Shenk. She was a lifelong resident of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

Pauline grew up at the base of North Mountain in Silver Spring Township during the Great Depression where she learned from her parents to be resourceful, thrifty, and hard working. During World War II, she worked at the Naval Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg, filling supply orders for the troops. Following World War II, she worked as a presser in a pajama factory in Mechanicsburg until she married John, her beloved husband of 71 years.

Pauline had a deep faith in and love of God. She devoted her life to caring for her family. Together with her husband, they farmed the land and raised seven children. Her greatest joy was in spending time with family and friends, whether for special occasions or casual visits. Blessed with a green thumb, Pauline loved tending her garden and flower beds. She also found pleasure in baking, crafting, and sewing.

Pauline was a 60-year member of St. John Lutheran Church, Boiling Springs. She was also a founding member of Pennsylvania Farm Women's Group #12 in 1951, an organization in which she remained active for more than 50 years.

Pauline is survived by three daughters: Deborah Thomas, of Perkiomenville, PA, Patricia Kesic and husband, David, of Hudson, OH, and Jane Gillwood of Boiling Springs; two sons: John Anderson, Jr. and wife, Cheryl, of Carlisle, and Robert Anderson of Boiling Springs; five grandchildren: Craig Anderson, Scott Anderson, Alexandra Kesic, Maria Kesic, and Evan Gillwood; and two great-grandchildren, Katelynn Anderson and Madilyn Anderson.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Paul J. Anderson and Thomas A. Anderson, son-in-law, Robert A. Thomas, and her five brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services for Pauline will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, 111 Walnut Street, Boiling Springs, with the Rev. Kevin C. Stout officiating. A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the Church. Burial and Committal Services will take place immediately following the services at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Boiling Springs.PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 111 Walnut St., Boiling Springs, PA 17007, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle PA.