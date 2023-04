Paulette C. Statler, 79, of Carlisle, wife of 60 years to Ronald E. Statler, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Burial will be held at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.