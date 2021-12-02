Paula R. Peiper, 66, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at ProMedica SNF, Carlisle. She was born on February 26, 1955, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Donald L. Wilson, Sr. and Julia R. (Lombardo) Wilson. Paula graduated in 1973 from Carlisle High School. She served in the U. S. Army and retired from Carlisle Post Office in 2014 after 26 years of service as a letter carrier. Paula also worked parttime as a water meter reader for the Borough of Carlisle. She is survived by two sons, Scott (Trish) Husler and Joel Peiper both of Carlisle, three brothers, Donald (wife, Cindy) Wilson of Mechanicsburg, Steve Wilson and Dan Wilson both of Carlisle and one granddaughter Natalie Peiper. She was preceded in death by one grandson Nathaniel Peiper and her beloved dog Jake. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. www.EwingBrothers.com.