Paula Fantuzzi

Paula Fantuzzi, age 90, of Carlisle, PA, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Born July 5, 1931, in Garfield, NJ, to the late Charles and Carmella (Vittoria) Vitale.

Paula was in the hospitality profession and a homemaker. She was also a member to St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown, PA.

She is survived by her son Gregory C. Fantuzzi and his wife Tracy of Carlisle, PA; son-in-law Thomas Nerone of Sussex, NJ and grandchildren Brian Nerone, Sean C. Fantuzzi and Thomas Nerone. Paula was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bert, and daughter Deborah Nerone.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

