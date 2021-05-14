 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul W. Fulmer
0 comments

Paul W. Fulmer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Fulmer

Paul W. Fulmer, age 79, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at West Shore Hospital. Born February 18, 1942 in Fort Wayne, IN, he was the son of the late Clair Fulmer and Miriam (Noss) Waugaman. Paul worked as a carpenter. He loved spending time outdoors hunting, trapping, and gardening. Paul considered himself a hobby farmer. Paul is survived by his loving wife Marlene C. (Weaver) Fulmer; two children Michelle Sheibley and husband Gregg and Brad Fulmer all of Mechanicsburg his five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Succa, stepfather, George Waugaman and two siblings Suzanne Shuman and Stephen Fulmer. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Central PA Chapter, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News