Paul W. Baker

February 05, 1947- May 10, 2022

Paul W. Baker, 75, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in his home. He was born on February 5, 1947, in Mt Holly Springs, to the late Samuel Sr. and Mary (Clepper) Baker.

Paul worked for Ettinger's Carpet in Carlisle, Dauphin Distribution in Mechanicsburg and finally retired in 2004 after 20 years from ExelHL in Carlisle.

Paul loved classics cars and watching the wildlife behind his house.

Surviving is his loving wife of 57 years, Helen (Fraker) Baker of Mt Holly Springs; his son, Brian Baker (Wanda) of Mt Holly Springs; grandchildren Heather Baker of Camp Hill, and Jennifer Baker of Boiling Springs. He had three great-grandchildren, Hailie and Jaxon Mears of Camp Hill and Luke Wech of Boiling Springs. He is additionally survived by his sisters, Shirley Baker of McSherrystown, Rogene Wallace of Carlisle and Vicki (Baker) Hawbaker of Mt Holly Springs. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence, Robert, Dale, Dave and Sam Jr, and Donald Baker. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Church of God, 602 McLand Drive, Mt Holly Springs with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.