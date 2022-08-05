Paul Thomas "Tom" Shover

September 01, 1928- July 30, 2022

Paul Thomas "Tom" Shover, 93, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on July 30, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. He was born September 1, 1928, in Carlisle, PA to the late Paul E. and Hazel M. (Shughart) Shover.

After graduating from Carlisle High School, Tom proudly served in the Army during the Korean War.

After honorable discharge he began his career as a salesman for Massey Ferguson and eventually owned and operated Paul Shover Inc., in Loysville and Carlisle, a farm machinery implement dealership along with his brothers.

Tom loved baseball and football and officiated PIAA high school football.

After retiring, he enjoyed delivering flowers for George's Flowers in Carlisle. He was a member of the Carlisle United Methodist Church, Carlisle Masonic Lodge, West Shore Elks Club, and Carlisle Eagles #1299. Tom also loved music, ballroom dancing and could be seen almost daily "garage sitting" with neighbors and friends.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Linda K. (Dougherty) Shover of Carlisle; children, Suzanne M. Shover of TopSail, NC, Shane Gilbert of Carlisle, and Shawna Scherer (Stephen) of Carlisle; granddaughters, Elyssa and Jorja Gilbert; and siblings, Ronald Shover of Carlisle, and Linda Seltzer of Mt. Gretna. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Kunkle Shover; his son, Scott Shover; and siblings, Ted Shover, Colleen Bonner, and Mary Bell Thimigan.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Furry Friends Network, PO Box 519 Boiling Springs, PA 17007, or Cumberland Goodwill, 519 S Hanover St, Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.