Paul Shughart

Paul "Bud" Leroy Shughart

April 22, 1941 – August 2, 2022

Paul "Bud" Leroy Shughart of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully on August 2nd, 2022, at the age of 81 after a brave battle with cancer. The beloved father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Paul was born on April 22, 1941, in Carlisle, PA to Paul and Grace (NEE Mellinger) Shughart. Paul graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1958 and was described by classmates as a joker and sometimes shy, but would always greet people with a big grin; sentiments that remained true throughout his life. Paul proudly served in the US Navy, and his love of sea vessels extended to fishing boats, as fishing was the hobby he was most passionate about. Paul had a long and successful career as a barber, which he held for nearly 60 years.

Paul is survived by his sister Caroline (Gary) Bowes, children George Shughart and Paula (Jeff) Giles, of Carlisle, PA. as well as his four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Paul leaves behind a legacy of humor, love, and family. He will be missed by those who knew him, and his memory will be cherished by his family and loved ones.

A private burial will be held. Paul's family would like to express gratitude for the support and condolences received and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Paul's memory.