Paul Roy Saphore, 94, of Carlisle, PA passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Gardens of West Shore. He was born in Churchtown on September 26, 1925 to the late Daniel W. and Alice Agnes (Greenwood) Saphore Sr.

Paul was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School, Class of 1955. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Marine Corps and worked at Wilcox Manufacturing Tool and Die in maintenance.

Surviving are his siblings, Marlin K. Saphore of Carlise and Muriel J. Dowd of Newville. Paul was preceded in death by 12 brothers and one sister.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Asana Hospice, 2708 Commerce Dr., Suite 300, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.