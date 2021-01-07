Paul Richard Garell, 80, of Carlisle, PA passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 12, 1940 in Kane to the late Lewis and Bernice (Swanson) Garell.

Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving two tours in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart twice. He retired as a salesman from WLS Automotive Company. An outdoor lover, Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving is his loving wife, Kathryn Miller Cameron Garell of Carlisle; stepdaughter, Dawn Cameron Stephens of Carlisle; sister, Susan Oakes Howard and companion Jerry Melvin Cole of Kane; niece, Samantha Howard of Kane; and brother-in-law, Carl David Moppin of Lansing, KS. Paul was preceded in death by stepdaughter, Ginny Blake; sister, Judy Moppin; niece, Krista Moppin; and brother-in-law, Dale Howard.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.