Paul R. Teitrick, II

May 6, 1929 - May 26, 2023

Paul R. Teitrick, II, 94, of Carlisle, died on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. He was born on May 6, 1929, in Carlisle and was the son of the late Paul R. Teitrick and Helen (Bond) Teitrick. He was preceded in death by his stepmother Elsie (Lau) Teitrick and one brother Jere Teitrick.

Paul attended Carlisle High School and took courses in automotive repair at Thaddeus Stevens Trade School on the G.I. bill. Paul was a US Navy veteran of WWII. He and ten other friends from Carlisle joined the Navy together in 1946. He developed, owned and operated Tagg Run Campground and Pleasure Pools and Spas, both for 15 years. Paul was mechanical and enjoyed repairing just about everything. He was a member of First United Church of Christ in Carlisle. Paul was a member of Old Town Run Mountain Lodge, Carlisle Elks and the Barbershop Quartet. He enjoyed family and friends' get-togethers, loved to tell stories and jokes, and enjoyed golfing, skiing and was an avid Washington Redskins fan. Paul's favorite vacation spot was Cape May, New Jersey.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years Patricia Ann (Kurtz) Teitrick, three daughters, Karen (husband Lynn) Schultz of Carlisle, Shari McMeen-Minnich (husband Denny) of Carlisle and Annette (husband Randy) Roschel of Lancaster, one sister Suzanne McCready of Lewisburg, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 South Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Rachel Schwab officiating. A private burial will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. Memorial donations may be made to his church or to the benevolent fund at Chapel Pointe. www.Since1853.com.