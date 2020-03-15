Paul R. Jones, 85, of Carlisle, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle, PA.
He was born in Mechanicsburg, PA on December 29, 1934 to the late Arthur W. and Anna Bowne Jones and was the widow of Marjorie Henry Jones, his late companion of 16 years, Helen F. Divens, and his late son, Kenneth D. Jones.
Paul had retired after 38 years as a supervisor at the former Reeves-Hoffman Crystal Plant of Carlisle. He was a former member of the Brethren in Christ Church (Meeting House) in Carlisle. Paul had honorably served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid lottery ticket purchaser. Paul enjoyed the time with his "Lunch Bunch" friends, going to the Carlisle Pointe Mall, watching NASCAR races, feeding wildlife in his backyard and playing the harmonica.
He is survived by his two stepdaughters, Deborah J. Dickey and her husband Dennis of Boiling Springs, and Sharon A. Quigley and her husband Dennis of Fayetteville, PA; and a brother, Harry R. Jones of Carlisle.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd., Carlisle. Officiating will be the Reverend Mark Ruzicka. Interment will be held in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Lions Club Eye Bank, 401 N. Third St., Suite 305, Philadelphia, PA 19123 or to the Alzheimer's Association. 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory.
