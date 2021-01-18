Paul O. Wolfe, age 92, of Carlisle, passed away January 6, 2021 at MS Hershey Medical Center. Born June 3, 1928 in Newville, son of the late Paul L. and Viola Blanche (Stum) Wolfe.

Paul retired from United Telephone/Sprint, attended TMH (Brethren in Christ Church), had a passion for taking care of his lawn and landscaping and did all his own work. He would also take the sweeper to the road and clean the stones from the edge of his grass. He loved to jog and also loved automobile racing.

Paul is survived by is wife of 65 years, Phyllis I. (Mountz) Wolfe, Carlisle; brother, Gerald Wolfe, Carlisle and sister, Shirley Richardson, Carlisle. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Rolin Wolfe.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, viewing and funeral will be privately held at the convenience of the family. Paul will be laid to rest at Westminster Cemetery with military honors by the Cumberland County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations be made to The Meeting House 1155 Walnut Bottom Road Carlisle, PA 17015.

