Paul Lester Strickler

Paul L. Strickler of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, passed away October 20, 2021. Born April 18, 1929, in Boiling Springs to Lawrence and Nellie Strickler, Paul graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1947 and Dickinson College in 1951. He went on to serve two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Paul's distinguished career began in 1953 when he was hired as Commercial Representative for United Telephone Company of Pennsylvania. After 35 years of loyal service, Paul retired in 1989 as Executive Vice President of the United Telephone Company Eastern Group (Sprint Corporation). He was admired and beloved by colleagues for his thoughtful nature, strategic vision and humility.

Throughout his career and long after retirement, Paul was devoted to serving his community. His contributions included board membership with Leadership Cumberland, Carlisle Hospital Foundation, Carlisle YMCA, Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, Cumberland County Historical Society, Financial Trust and Pennsylvania Blue Shield. Additional board memberships included Child Care Network Board, CPARC and Trustee Emeritus at Dickinson College.

At the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, Paul served as President, Campaign Chair and Endowment and Planned Giving Committee Chairs. Paul was a member of The Salvation Army Advisory Board since 1982 and a faithful, lifelong member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Boiling Springs.

Paul's interests included singing in the choir, running, traveling the world with his wife Pat, golf, crossword puzzles and perfecting the world's best bloody Mary. He had unbound happiness being with family and friends. Through his tireless outreach to serve the underserved, he leaves an indelible mark on the lives of many in the greater Carlisle community and beyond.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of sixty-four years, Patricia Wise Strickler; his son, Thomas L. Strickler (Linda), of Newburyport, Massachusetts; his son, Douglas E. Strickler (Laura), of Atlanta, Georgia; and three granddaughters. He is preceded in death by infant twin sons and his sister, Doris Strickler Herr.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held Sunday, October 31, 4:00PM at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church or The Salvation Army of Carlisle.

