Paul L. Cline

March 23, 1931- September 13, 2022

Paul L. Cline, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Thornwald Home in Carlisle. He was born on March 23, 1931, in Shippensburg and was a son of the late Roy M. and Ada (Lautsbaugh) Cline. Paul was married to the late Marjorie L. (Miller) Cline.

Paul graduated from Carlisle High School in 1948. Paul co-owned the former Cline's Appliance Store and Mechanical Contracting in Carlisle which was founded by his parents. He was Commander of the Carlisle Squadron 305, Civil Air Patrol (U. S. Air Force Auxiliary) and retired as a Captain after 30 years of service. He was a life member of the Carlisle Elks and received Elk of the Year 2007 - 2008. Paul was a member of the Cumberland Valley Sportsman Assn., N.R.A. Aircraft Owner's and Pilot's Assn., Carlisle Chamber of Commerce, and the Carlisle Fish & Game Association. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, flying his plane, traveling especially in his motorhome. Paul visited all 50 states.

He is survived by one son, P. Terry Cline of Carlisle, two grandsons, Adam and Noah Cline and their families, a daughter-in-law Korin M. Cline of Carlisle and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son Thomas P. Cline, two brothers, Lloyd Cline and Harold Cline and two sisters, Esther Shenk Miller and Bernita Mayberry.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Daniel Mikesell as the officiant. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Peace at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit Since1853.com to send condolences.