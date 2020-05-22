Paul L. Barclay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul Laverne Barclay of Carlisle passed peacefully on May 21, 2020 at Church of God Home. He was born in Carlisle on November 21, 1951 to Dorothy (Mohler) Barclay and the late Harold Barclay.

Paul graduated from Carlisle High School in 1969 and received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from HACC a few years later. Paul served honorably in the US Army from January 1971 to February 1973. He was the owner of PLB Woodcrafts and well known for his woodworking and refinishing skills. Paul was also an ordained minister and was instrumental in leading many to know Jesus. Fishing and going to flea markets were his special passions.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy M. Barclay, of Carlisle; brother Merle Barclay and his wife Donna of Mt Holly Springs; sister Nancy Rowe and her husband Earl of Carlisle; brother Dale Barclay and his wife Rebecca of Carlisle; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Pastor Dennis Hudson will officiate. Interment will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens in Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to His Hands Auto Repair Ministry, 730 N College St, Carlisle, PA 17013 or Furry Friends Network, 391 Limestone Road, Carlisle, PA 17015. www.EwingBrothers.com.

