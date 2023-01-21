Paul J. Slifko III, of Greensburg, passed Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the age of 75. Paul was the loving father of Stephanie and Paul (Duke) Slifko. He was the brother-in-law of Deborah Kukic and Denise (Ronald) Krause; and special uncle of Nicole and Matthew Krause. He was preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Sandra (Kukic) Slifko; and parents, Claire (Perkovich) and Paul J. Slifko Jr. Paul was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He worked at Mellon Bank, as well as several other banking institutions. He formerly served as president of the School Board for South Middleton School District in Boiling Springs, Pa. He was a proud member of the Lions Club and the Latrobe Elks. Paul enjoyed golfing. He liked watching all sports, especially if Pittsburgh was playing. Paul also coached his children's leagues, and he was also a former PIAA referee for volleyball as well as track and field. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave, Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m Monday at 11am in the funeral home. Paul will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Sandra, at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.