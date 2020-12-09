Paul H. Little

Paul H. (Sam) Little, 85, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Carlisle to the late John Stringfellow and Carrie Little on November 26, 1935.

Paul was a graduate of Biglerville High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a union sprinkler fitter for Local 669. Paul was a member of Eagles Aerie 1299, Carlisle and was an avid fisherman, especially surf fishing in Delaware. He also enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, watching the Washington Redskins and attending Baltimore Orioles games.

Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Linda (Windowmaker) Little; children, Laura (James) Casey and Mike Little, both of Carlisle; four grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and his cat, Callie. Paul was preceded in death by his siblings.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc., 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.