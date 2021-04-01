Paul Eugene Reich was born December 1, 1934 to Norman P. Reich and Velva M. Reich in Sherman's Dale, PA. Paul died March 29, 2021 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Virginia Beach, VA surrounded by his loving family.

Paul served in the US Navy for 22 years aboard the USS Grand Canyon, USS Beale, USS Guam and traveled extensively. He retired from the Navy, worked at DePaul Hospital. Norfolk, VA and retired from there and moved back to Carlisle, PA. About 12 years later, he moved back to Virginia where he had lived with his two sons, until his death.

He was a member of Fleet Reserve Association, Paul loved his "boys" and they loved him just as much.

Paul is survived by his four sons, Barry Reich and fiancé, Kelly Smith of Virginia Beach, Greg Reich of Chesapeake, VA, Donald "Tommy" Reich and fiancé, Tammy Reed of Virginia Beach and James Reich and wife, Kimberley of Chesapeake, VA. Paul is also survived by his sister, Miriam Daugherty of Avilla, IN, a brother, Larry Reich and wife, Clara "Cookie" and a brother Darwin "Butch" Reich; grandchildren Joey Sartain and wife, Krystal of Norfolk, VA, Mattie Reich of Port Richey, FL, Gracey Reich of Chesapeake, VA, James McFadden of Norfolk, VA and one great-granddaughter, Haley along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.