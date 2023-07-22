Paul Edward Hockenberry

Oct. 16, 1948- July 17, 2023

TELFORD - MSgt. Paul "Eddie" Edward Hockenberry, USAF (Ret.), age 74, of Telford, PA, passed away July 17, 2023 at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville, PA, surrounded by his family. He was born October 16, 1948 in Chambersburg to Fred N. Hockenberry and Mary C. (Reed) Van Scyoc. He was widowed by his loving wife, Cis Chom-Tok Hockenberry.

Paul was a 1966 graduate of Shippensburg High School and a U.S. Air Force Veteran having enlisted on June 9, 1966 and retired on June 30, 1986 as a Master Sergeant (MSgt.).

He honorably served 20 years in uniform protecting and fighting for our country. He bravely fought in the Vietnam War where his actions earned and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. His duty stations consisted of both in the continental United States and overseas. During his service, he was awarded the following commendations: Bronze Star Medal (for Bravery), Air Force Commendation Medal w/4 OLCS, AF Unit Awards w/7 OLCS, Air Force Good Conduct w/5 OLCS, National Defense, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/7BSS, Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon w/6 OLCS, Air Force Overseas, Long Tour Ribbon w/1 OLCS, Air Force Longevity, Service Award Ribbon w/4 OLCS, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm w/1 BSS and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

He also worked for the Civil Service for 25 years, as a U.S. Customs Inspector and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer. Paul was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His family was his entire world and his driving force.

He is survived by his daughters: Jennie Maley of Boiling Springs, SC, Myongsuk Marshall of Maple Hill, NC, Korin Ross and husband, Russell of Atoka, TN, Raina Hockenberry and partner, Bryan Leimbach of San Diego, CA, Grace Spencer and husband, Nicholas of Newburg and Nicole Logan and husband, James of Telford; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son-in-law, MGySgt. Kent Marshall and mother-in-law, Yong Cha Kim.

Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 24, 2023. Pastor Jim Bolich will officiate services. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #223.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, PO Box 96764, Washington, DC 20090, in remembrance of MSgt. Paul E. Hockenberry, USAF (Ret).