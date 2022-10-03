Paul E. Tritt

May 31, 1936- October 01, 2022

Paul E. Tritt, 86, of Plainfield, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born in Centerville, PA, the son of Floyd Kitzmiller Tritt and Gertrude Barrick Tritt.

Paul graduated from Carlisle High School in 1955 and served seven years in the U. S. Army National Guard. He retired as a machinist for Swartz and Mortensen Enterprises, and then worked another 23 years for Denny Willey Machine Shop.

Early in life, he was an avid baseball player and motorcycle enthusiast, but his life passion was golf and he could be found many days on the Cumberland Golf Course. Paul also loved the outdoors, was a voracious lifelong learner, a master woodworker, and could fix just about anything. He was a gentle, kind and humble man, holding a special place in his heart for all animals.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Naugle Tritt, daughter Julie Tritt Schell and her husband Marlin E. Myers, Jr., granddaughter Lauren E. Schell and grandson Benjamin R. Myers, all of Mechanicsburg, PA.

He is preceded in death by his three brothers, Leroy B. Tritt, George E. Tritt and Jay Dallas Tritt.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time. To sign online guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.